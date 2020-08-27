Vera E. Rankin, 91, of Martinsburg, joined her family in heaven on Monday, August 24, 2020. Born on May 2, 1929 in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Andrew Perry McCLeary and Viola Kidwell McCleary. Vera was the last of the immediate family.
On April 22, 1950 she married the love of her life, Frederick S. Rankin. They had 32 wonderful years together and spent many vacations in Sanibel Island, Fla. Vera was a faithful member of Harmony United Methodist Church in Marlow, W.Va. She loved to travel and took many cruises with her brother Gerald (Red) McCleary.
She is survived by nieces, Sioban Koska and Chris, Sinead Downey Kane, Marie Downey, Mairead Downey Wilt, Sheila Szawlosky; brother-in-law, John Downey and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews; many cousins and extended family members. In addition, a special cousin who was more like a sister, Linda Corbin and family; and special friend Suzanne Grimm.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick S. Rankin; brothers, Gerald (Red) McCleary, Rollin McCleary and wife, Jenny; their children, Michael McCleary and Pat McCleary; niece, Nancy McCleary Yoke and husband, Kevin; a special cousin who called her Aunt Vera, Kelly Corbin Butts.
Services and interment will be private for family and a few close friends due to the COVID-19 virus.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg.
