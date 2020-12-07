Dennis G. Largent, 75, of Slanesville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, while under the care of hospice at Kearneysville, W.Va.
Dennis was born on October 18, 1945, in Cumberland, Md. He was the son of the late Garland and Georgianna Largent.
Along with his parents, he was proceeded in death by one brother Joe Largent and one sister Diane Nawrotzky.
Surviving is his wife, Linda (Orndorff) Largent and one son D.G. Largent of Slanesville. Along with three grandchildren Rachael, Catherine and Hagan Largent. Also, one brother, Clyde Largent and one sister, Marie Sowers.
Dennis served 3 years with the 101st Airborne Paratrooper at Fort Bragg, NC. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and he served as a Veteran Honor Guard for Hampshire County.
Dennis retired with 35 years of services as a 1st class lineman with the Allegany Power Company at Augusta. After retirement he resided on the family farm. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He raised coon hunting dogs and competed in the Tri-State Coon Hunters Association races.
Plans for a military service will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home of Augusta.
