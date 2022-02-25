Katherine Gail Emswiller Foley, 70, of Roxboro died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home. She was born in West Virginia to the late Carl T. Smith and Nora Emswiller.
Surviving are her husband, Carl E. Foley, Jr.; 3 children, Carl Andrew Foley, Susan Rai Foley and Corey Matthew Foley, all of Roxboro; 1 grandson, Drew Foley; and 1 brother, Tom Emswiller of Virginia.
No service is planned.
Arrangements are by Brooks & White Funeral Home & Crematory, Roxboro, NC.
