Effie Virginia Eaton, 97, formerly of Paw Paw, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Effie was born on Jan. 25, 1924, in Moorefield, a daughter of the late Hattie See. Effie was a member of the Mathias Church of the Brethren, worked 25 years at National Fruit in Winchester, Va. She loved to crochet, quilting, fishing, reading and enjoyed canning foods.
Effie married Rodney H. Eaton on March 2, 1942 in Keifer, Md. Rodney died on Aug. 21, 1987.
Surviving is a son, Robert E. Eaton, Sr. (Mary Jane Hott) of Maysville, W.Va; 3 daughters, Saundra Downes-Wright of Townsend, Va., Carol A. Puffinberger (Denver) of Winchester and Barbara J. Wescoat (Charles) of NJ; 9 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a son, Rodney H. “Tut” Eaton, Jr; a half-brother, Boyd Basye; and a half-sister, Margaret Sherman.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hampshire Co. Animal Control, P.O. Box 806, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
