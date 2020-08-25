Carolyn Louise Shifflett, 73, of Gloucester, Va., passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Sentara Care Plex in Hampton, Va.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28, at noon at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior. Interment will be in Kessel Cemetery, Kessel, W.Va.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
