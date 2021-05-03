Shannon R. Heishman, 57, of Wardensville, died on Sat., April 24, 2021, at her home.
All arrangements are private and by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Shannon R. Heishman, please visit loygiffin.com and click the Tribute Fund.
