Mary Rebecca (Ludwig) Heishman, 88, of Rio, passed gently into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love and warmth of her family. She was born on Dec. 4, 1933, in Rio.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, 17434 State Rd. 55, Baker, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 172, High View, WV 26808 or Hospice Promise Foundation, Grant Memorial Hospice, 100 Hospital Dr., Suite 2, Petersburg, WV 26847
All arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
