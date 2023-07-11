Betty E. Combs Colebank

Betty Eileen Combs Colebank, 68, of Romney, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Born on Nov. 13, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Louis B. Combs and Hilda Rinker Combs.
She was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 1973. She worked for the Town of Romney for 46 years, before retiring as a City Clerk in 2019.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Justin Colebank; and a granddaughter, Adylee McGuire.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Jamie Stewart (James) of Augusta and Ashlee Colebank (Tommy McGuire) of Romney; granddaughters, Shelbi Stewart (Joe Spalding) of Shanks and Charlee McGuire of Delray; great-grandson, Braylan Ball of Shanks; a sister, Donna Ruckman (Danny) of Augusta; and a brother, Louis Combs, Jr. (Debbie) of Charleston, W.Va.
Per Betty’s wishes, she will be cremated. All services are private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
