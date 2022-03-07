Marie Etta Ruckman, 97, formerly of Romney, passed from this life into eternal glory on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Quincy, Pa.
She was born in Kirby on Feb. 5, 1925, to Amos Henry Smith and Lorena Edna (Wolford) Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents; 1 daughter, Lillian Ruckman; 2 sisters, Elsie Ruckman and Clara Tutwiler; and 3 brothers, Conda Smith, Stanley Smith and Roy Smith.
She is survived by 1 daughter, Karen Robinson, Mercersburg, Pa.; 2 sons, William Ruckman, Houston, Texas and Wayne (Kathy) Ruckman, Purcellville, Va.; 1 sister, Elma Landis, Capon Bridge; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Marie was a member of the Tearcoat Church of the Brethren in Augusta. She enjoyed going to church and volunteering at the former Helping Hands thrift store in Romney. She lived a long, full life and enjoyed helping neighbors and visiting friends and relatives. She moved to Quincy, in 2012 and enjoyed company with her many neighbors and friends.
Marie loved the outdoors, and especially liked her garden and flowers in her younger years. She was always excited to hear from her children, grandchildren and friends that would call her.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on March 12, 2022, at Wesley House at Quincy Village, 6596 Orphanage Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Monetary donations can be made to Tree of Life Ministries, 210 N. 21st Street, Unit D, Purcellville, VA or at www.tolministries.org.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
