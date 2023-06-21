Betty J. Kidwell

Betty Jo Kidwell, 79, of Slanesville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Betty was born in Hampshire County on Sept. 30, 1943, the daughter of the late Clarence and Wilda (Haines) Sirk. She was a 1962 Capon Bridge High School graduate. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed bingo, puzzles, her tablet and most of all being with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Perkins and her husband Bill of Romney; her son, Allen Kidwell of Romney; granddaughter, Ashley Mendoza and her husband Alberto of Springfield; great-grandchildren, Miranda and Jayla Malone and Ana and Alex Mendoza; grandson, Billy Todd Perkins and Tiffani Bauer of Romney; great-grandchildren, Billy Mason and (on the way) Bella Ann Perkins; three sisters, Louella Wolford of Augusta, Joyce Rudisill of Hagerstown, Md. and Donna Bohrer of Slanesville; a sister-in-law, Virginia Sirk of Romney; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and they all loved her dearly.
She is preceded in death by five brothters, Franklin Sirk, Robert Sirk and wife Lovene, Eugene Sirk, Ralph Sirk, Norman “Tuss” Sirk and wife Lorena; three sisters, Ruth Long and husbands Ralph and James Foor; Georgia Hott and husband Ersil, Deloris Ingram and husband Taft; daughter-in-law, Tami Kidwell; and two brothers-in-law Kenneth Wolford and Marvin Bohrer.
At her request, her body will be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned for Sept. 30, 2023. (Would have been her 80th birthday.)
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.