Albert ‘Al’ J. Hott, 84, died Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born on Feb, 12, 1937, in Sparrows Point, Md. to Alfred and Orfa Haines Hott.
He married Jacqueline Wright on June 6, 1959, residing in Virginia until moving to Mustang, Okla., in 1973.
Al was a graduate of Romney High School, Romney, in 1955. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959 where he received his training as an Air Traffic Controller. Upon his honorary discharge in 1959 he went to work for the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller. He retired from the FAA in January of 2006 with over 50 years of total Federal Service. Al enjoyed traveling the U.S. with his wife Jackie, spending time with family, and especially loved traveling to watch his granddaughter Emily play softball.
He is survived by his 2 sons, Mark Hott and wife Tammy of Edmond, Okla. and Brian Hott and wife Tonya of Mustang; 2 brothers David Hott of Melbourne Beach, Fla. and Paul Wolfe of Augusta. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, Anna, Daniel, Emily, Kayla, Cheyenne and Brianna; as well as 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by his parents, his wife and his daughter Karen Hott.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
There will be a private graveside services for family only.
