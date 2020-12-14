Ralph William Kelley, 93, of Gore, Va., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his residence under the care of Hospice.
Born on September 21, 1927 in Waltham, Mass., he was the son of the late Joseph Thomas Kelley and Helen T. McCulsky Kelley.
Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
