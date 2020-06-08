Catherine Louise Hogbin, 85, of Romney, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Born on May 25, 1935 in Junction, she was the daughter of the late David Daniel Rinker and Nettie Helman Rinker.
She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of God’s Word Fellowship Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Richard Hogbin on December 13, 2019. Along with her parents, she was also preceded by a brother, Eugene S. Rinker.
She is survived by 3 sons, Robert “Bob” Hogbin (Denese) of Romney, Michael “Mike” Hogbin (Debbie) of Romney and James Rinker of Romney; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren and a brother, Lloyd E. Rinker of Augusta.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with Pastor Dave Simmons officiating. To follow government regulations surrounding COVID-19, we request all attending to maintain social distancing of six (6) feet.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
