Maybelle L. Lipps
Maybelle Livesay Lipps, 90, of Romney passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Born on May 1, 1932, in Frankford, W.Va., Maybelle was the daughter of the late Jack Rogers and Etta Hefner Livesay.
She was a 1950 graduate of Frankford High School and a graduate of Shepherd College with an Associates. Maybelle was a retired teacher’s assistant with the Hampshire County Public Schools, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a dedicated member of the Romney chapter of Women’s Club. She served as president of the Women’s Club for 2 terms and was a member for over 25 years.
Other than her parents, Maybelle was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Lipps Jr.; and brothers Gene Livesay and Clifton Livesay.
Survivors include daughter, Susan Bridges and husband Steve of Frisco, NC; sons, Harry Lipps of Ronceverte, W.Va. and William Lipps and wife Patty of Romney; grandchildren, Grace Bridges, Elijah Lipps, Rachel Lipps, Hannah Lipps and Noah Lipps; sisters, Wanda Mays of Westerville, OH and Mary Moore Vallelonga and husband John of Elkins, W.Va.
Maybelle loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends, and loved seeing her neighbors as she walked her dachshunds. She loved being involved in the community and was always ready to win at a game of cards. As a lifelong lover of reading, the family asks that instead of flowers, donations be sent to the Hampshire County Public Library in Maybelle’s name.
A small family graveside service was held Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Rosewood Cemetery with Brother Jeff Curry officiating.
