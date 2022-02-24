Sheila Marcella Bowen, 71, of Points, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at UPMC-Western Maryland in Cumberland, Md.
Born on Nov. 3, 1950, in Points, she was the daughter of the late M. Wayne Martin and Nola Mildred (Merritt) Martin. Besides her parents, Sheila is preceded in death by a brother, Irvin Martin; and her sister, Joycelyn “Emily” Martin.
Sheila is survived by her husband of 55 years, Allen J. Bowen of Points; 2 sons, Allen J. “Jimmy” Bowen, II and significant other, Tawana L. Kesecker of Points and Gary W. Bowen and wife Brandy of Paw Paw; 5 grandchildren, Jeremy W. Felda and wife Heather, A.J. Bowen, III, Emily Croston and husband Shane, Devin Bowen and wife Caitlin, and Aiden Bowen; and 7 great-grandchildren. Sheila is also survived by 2 brothers, Adrian “Buck” Martin of Points and Craig A. Martin of Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her faithful furry companion, Foxy.
Sheila has been a Hampshire County gal all her life; born and raised here and graduated with the class of 1967 from Hampshire High. She and Allen married that same year and in 1969 along came Jimmy with Gary bringing up the rear in 1972. Allen worked at the B&O Railroad and Sheila worked at a job she loved, being a mom. This arrangement worked well for them. Sheila also enjoyed being a neighborhood mom. Many kids felt very much at home at the Bowen’s and they were always welcome. Sheila never lacked for something to do, and there was much she enjoyed. In years past, gardening and canning were part of life. She always loved to read, crochet, do puzzles, word search and listen to country music. She loved TV and the Hallmark and Lifetime channels were her favorites. Sheila’s life was, without a doubt, all about people. She never met a stranger and many became like family. Her love of family, her pets, and her grandchildren was what it was truly all about.
Friends will be received on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Mau officiating. Interment will follow at Branch Mtn. Cemetery in Three Churches.
In lieu of flowers or writing a check, Sheila’s family sincerely requests that you go out of your way to visit someone who needs a visitor. A loved one, a stranger in a nursing home who receives no visitors, anyone who needs a visit. Make a difference in someone’s day. Give of yourself in Sheila’s memory.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
