Lucy Louise Attkisson, 81, of Augusta, died on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Lucy was born on June 2, 1940, in Rowelsburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lonzo and Bessie Poling Knotts. She worked as a Machinist for Iten Industries in Ohio and was a 1958 Romney High School graduate. Lucy had a great joy of making all kinds of crafts. She would see certain things in stores and would want to make them herself. Lucy also enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting.
Lucy was married to Leeverdis “Bud” Attkisson. Mr. Attkisson died in 2003.
Surviving is a son, Robert Streets of New Lyme, OH; 3 daughters, Saundra Rockow of Romney, Joyce Anslow of Augusta and Crystal Thompson of Georgia; 2 great-grandsons in which she was raising, Riley Streets and Ace Thompson, both of Augusta; a brother, Ancel Knotts of Weyers Cave, Va.; 6 sisters, Linda Ganoe of Laurel, Md., Dottie Poling of Stephens City, Va., Twilah Blevins of Apex, NC, Lalah Dowell of Alexandria, Va.; Lana Baker of Bunker Hill, W.Va. and Darlene Hoambrecker of Burlington, IA; 5 grandchildren, Jesse, Carolyn, James, Brittney and Heather; and 7 great-grandchildren, Seth, Sophia, Amy, Carson, Paisley, Julian and Radleigh.
She is preceded in death by a son, Kenneth L. “Lee” Attkisson; 7 brothers, Adron Poling, Richard, Leonard, Sherwood, Bernard, Junior and Phillip Knotts; a sister, Grace Sours; a great-grandchild, Roxanne Lang; and the children’s father, Norman Streets.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Minister Debbie Knotts. Interment will follow in the Augusta Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.