Jerry Lyle Tinsley, 78, of Purgitsville, formerly of Inverness, Fla., passed away Oct. 17, 2021, at WVU Heart Center, Morgantown.
Born in St. Albans, W.Va. on Nov. 20, 1942 to the late Lyle and Lona (Brown) Tinsley. Also preceding him in death was his second wife, JoLynn Tinsley of Winchester — the mother of his 2 sons.
Surviving are Charlotte (Davey) Haddox, his significant other of 18 years; his sister, Debra Mountain and husband Keith; nephew Jeremih; niece Lindsy; daughter Melissa Middleton and husband D.J. of Cambridge, Md; 2 sons Jay and wife Tracy of Land O Lakes, Fla., Keven and wife Shonna of Inverness; and 7 grandchildren.
Jerry grew up helping his dad work on vehicles in their garage. After high school, he joined the Air Force, stationed at Langley, Va. Jerry became an engine mechanic and worked on C130s and other planes. He also delivered supplies to Vietnam and brought the deceased back home.
After 4 years in the Air Force, he moved his family to Florida. He worked at Florida Tractor & Equipment. He also belonged to the carpenter’s union.
Jerry bought land and added to Webster Flea Market (west side). After several years of working and managing the market, he sold it. Jerry helped his son Keven start Tinsley Electric Co. They wired new houses and did maintenance jobs.
Jerry met Charlotte and her late husband Donald when he was wiring her new beauty salon. Jerry loved gardening, mowing the yard and cutting firewood.
The couple moved back to West Virginia in 2006. He was always helping others.
His request was to be cremated and no services. The Davey and Tinsley families and friends will miss him.
