Leycester Winfield Miller Sr., 93, of Baker, formerly of Stephens City, Va., died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Baker.
A graveside service will be in the Macedonia Cemetery in White Post, Va., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Glen Turner.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
