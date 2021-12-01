Roger Howard Lewis, 70, of Ridgeley, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his residence.
Born on March 27, 1951, in Three Churches, he was the son of the late Chester Lewis and Ethel Walls Lewis.
He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Lewis.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah K. (Jones) Lewis; a daughter, Michelle Crock of Cumberland, Md.; a son, Todd Lewis of Ridgeley; a sister, Peggy Hott of Romney; 3 brothers, Robert Householder of Delaware, Larry Lewis of Points and Jerry Lewis of Huntington; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor Steve Davis officiating. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Points, with military rites accorded by the U.S. Army.
The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.