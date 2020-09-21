Larry Donald Iser, 70, of Capon Bridge, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on May 17, 1950 in Pleasant Dale, W.Va., he was the son of the late Russell E. Iser and Madalyn M. Saville Iser.
He served in the U.S. Army. He retired after 42 years from Abex.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah D. Doman Iser; a daughter, Leah Plummer of Inwood, W.Va.; a granddaughter, Madison Plummer and brothers, Ronald Iser and Michael Iser.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Augusta Cemetery with Pastor Tony Baker officiating. Military rites were accorded by the U.S. Army.
All arrangements were handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
