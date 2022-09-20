Robert (Bob) Guy Tuite, a longtime resident of Augusta, passed away in his home on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He was 81 years old.
Bob was born on Jan. 6, 1941, in Wheeling, W.Va., to the late Guy and Alice (Mooney) Tuite.
After graduating from Wellsburg High School in 1960, Bob joined the United States Marine Corp. Receiving a Good Conduct Medal, he was honorably discharged in 1965.
Bob’s love of the outdoors led him back to the beautiful area of Augusta, where he lived for over 40 years. During this time, he had a passion for hunting, fishing, basset hounds, clothes, and stamp and coin collecting.
He is survived by his sister, Jean Girone; nephew, Dr. Mark Girone and his wife Andree; nieces, Beth Girone Church and Lisa Girone Russo and her husband Vito; as well as many beloved great-nieces and -nephews.
Bob wished to be buried next to his mother in Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, Tenn. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank those in the community for their compassion, kindness, and support of Bob over the years, especially 4-Bs, Deb Bohrer, Laura Ruple and Curt Robinson.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home of Augusta.
