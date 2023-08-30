MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee announced that he does not plan to extend his contract past 2025.
The university, which is facing academic programs and jobs cuts amid a $45M budget shortfall, has been under Gee’s leadership since 2014.
Gee made the announcement Monday at a faculty senate meeting, The Daily Athenaeum reported. He said he’d like to return to the university to lecture in the law school, which is one of the academic programs under review during the budget crisis.
Last week, the WVU Board of Governors voted to extend Gee’s contract through June 20, 2025. His base salary is $800,000.
University leaders plan to cut 12 graduate and doctorate programs and is evaluating nearly half of its academic programs to make up for the budget deficit. Additionally, officials identified 590 full-time faculty member positions they will review under the departments up for evaluation; roughly 130 jobs will be cut as part of a $7 million in staff reduction.
Academic department leaders have turned in their self-evaluations, which university leaders will use to determine what programs will be cut.
The board is expected to vote Sept. 15 on what programs to discontinue and an appeals process will follow.
