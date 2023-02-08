MATHIAS — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday.
The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
There were five men in the vehicle, all 19-year-old students at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the sheriff’s office said. Three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The statement didn’t indicate the hospital where they were taken.
The statement said the men were at a club prior to the accident about 37 miles from Harrisonburg. The statement said road conditions were dry and there were no signs of vehicle skid marks on the road. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
The university identified the students who were killed as John “Luke” Fergusson and Nicholas Troutman of Richmond and Joshua Mardis of Williamsburg. All were sophomores.
“The JMU community grieves for our students lost and injured in a tragic car accident, for their families, friends and all who knew them,” James Madison President Jonathan R. Alger said in a statement on Twitter. “Please support each other and know that the university is here to support you as well.”
West Virginia looking for help feeding kids during summer
CHARLESTON — The state of West Virginia is looking for local government agencies, nonprofit groups and other organizations to help run a summer feeding program for children.
The program sponsored by the Department of Education provides free meals to children in lower-income areas at sites such as schools, churches, community centers, pools, parks, libraries, housing complexes and summer camps.
About 75% of children in West Virginia qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school, the department said.
Organizations interested in becoming a 2023 summer sponsor can call the Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition at (304) 558-3396. Summer sites will be announced in June.
House OKs bill expanding advocates authority
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s House of Delegates unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to expand the authority of the state foster care advocate to investigate allegations of abuse and neglect.
Before the 100-member House voted in unison in favor, Deputy House Speaker Republican Matthew Rohrbach said the bill is “really going to help to make this system accountable, which I think is something that everybody in here wants.’’
Foster Care Ombudsman Pamela Woodman-Kaehler’s office is located within the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Inspector General. But she works independently as an advocate for foster children and parents, investigating complaints and collecting data about the state’s foster care system.
She is a former child protective services worker in Harrison County and was the state coordinator for a federally-mandated review panel of the state’s Bureau of Children and Families.
The bill advanced to the Senate specifies that Woodman-Kaehler’s office has the authority to investigate deaths, abuse and neglect involving children in the juvenile justice system.
The bill also would protect the identities of people providing confidential information during investigations, prohibiting the ombudsman and her staff from being required to disclose information about investigations or identify informants in judicial or administrative proceedings. It makes all memoranda, work product, notes and case files developed and maintained as part of an official investigation confidential, and not subject to discovery, subpoena or other means of legal compulsion.
Federal grant to assist operations of railroad facility
PRICHARD — A federal grant will assist with the operations of a railroad facility in West Virginia.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the $376,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration last month. The senators said in a statement that the grant will support the Marshall University Research Corp. with the operations.
Ownership of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility was transferred from the state to the Wayne County Commission last August. Marshall University spokeswoman Leah Payne told The Herald-Dispatch that the commission is working with the Huntington Area Development Council and the Marshall University Research Corp. ``to move the project forward.’’
Payne said the funding will “help the commission facilitate the transfer process and prepare the necessary bid correspondence for a new operator for the intermodal gateway facility.”
The 65-acre facility that opened in 2015 was designed to transfer shipping containers between railcars and trucks. State funds and a federal grant were used to pay for the $32 million project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.