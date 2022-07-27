1 CHARLESTON — Three higher education institutions in West Virginia are receiving a total of more than $650,000 from federal funds to respond to and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The funding goes to the New River Community and Technical College, Alderson Broaddus University and Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced last week.
The awards are $353,749 to New River in Beaver, $213,156 to Alderson Broaddus in Philippi and $91,158 to Eastern in Moorefield.
Active Covid-19 cases hit 5-month high
2 CHARLESTON — Active cases of Covid-19 hit their highest levels in West Virginia in 5 months Thursday.There were at least 3,221 ongoing cases in the state, the highest since 3,339 on Feb. 24, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Covid-19 dashboard. Active cases statewide had plunged to 263 on April 4 after surpassing 21,000 in January.
Confirmed daily cases in West Virginia surpassed 480 on Tuesday and Wednesday after falling below 400 on each of the previous 4 days.
The number of people hospitalized for the virus in West Virginia has risen steadily since bottoming out at 77 in mid-April. It was at 299 Thursday. The pandemic record of 1,097 was set on Feb. 2.
