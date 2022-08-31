METZ — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said.
The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down Aug. 11 in the Marion County community of Metz, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.
According to air traffic control communications, the pilot and a controller were discussing a line of storms and ways to get around it. The plane entered an area of light precipitation when communications with the pilot stopped. The rainfall became heavier over the next 6 miles until reaching extreme intensity, the report said.
The plane went into a steep, descending turn that continued until tracking data was lost. The wreckage was found in a hilly, wooded area an hour after the accident.
The plane had undergone an annual inspection the day before the crash, the report said.
Metz is about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh.
