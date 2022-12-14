CHARLESTON — A company that recycles scrap metal and turns it into sustainable steel plans to open a $450 million “micro mill” in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Gov. Jim Justice announced last week.
Commercial Metals Company plans to open the mill in Berkeley County in late 2025, the Republican governor said in a press release. Construction will start in 2023.
The facility is expected to have the ability to produce 500,000 tons of straight-length rebar and a premium spooled rebar. The steel will be used to build highways, bridges and industrial structures, Justice said.
Commercial Metals Company’s steel mills use electric energy and 100% recycled scrap to produce its products, according to the release. The West Virginia micro mill will recycle more than 19 billion pounds of metal each year.
“The Mountain State has a proud history in the steel industry and this investment is yet another example of West Virginia welcoming this industry into our state,” Justice said.
Commercial Metals Company was founded in 1915 as a metal recycling facility in Dallas. As of 2022, the company operates 50 metals recycling centers, seven electric arc furnace mini mills, two electric arc furnace micro mills, a rerolling mill and more than 100 downstream manufacturing locations globally. The Eastern Panhandle facility will be the company’s first location in West Virginia.
West Virginia Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael said the mill will be a “tremendous asset” to the state: “There’s no doubt that West Virginia is the best place for this micro mill,” he said.
State looks to expand dilapidated buildings program
CHARLESTON — The state of West Virginia has issued a survey asking county and municipal leaders about their plans and goals for dealing with dilapidated buildings.
Communities have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 to respond. West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward said the survey will help officials make decisions about what communities might receive funding in a second phase of its Dilapidated Properties Program.
In 2021, the West Virginia Legislature passed a bill authorizing the department to create a statewide program to help county commissions and municipalities remediate abandoned and dilapidated structures.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced? $9.2 million in grant funding in September for 21 communities participating in the program’s pilot phase. The pilot was funded using state coronavirus recovery dollars. Local governments were selected after responding to a West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection survey in August 2021.
Acting commerce secretary gets permanent job
CHARLESTON — Acting West Virginia commerce secretary James Bailey was named to the position permanently last week.
Bailey has been in the interim role since July, when Ed Gaunch retired. Bailey also served with the department as deputy secretary and was general counsel for the departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Economic Development.
He also previously served as Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s senior counsel for policy and legislation as well as counsel in the state Senate and as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha County.
“James Bailey has spent his career in public service, and his passion for serving West Virginians is exactly the trait I look for in my Cabinet members,” Justice said in a news release.
Bailey holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a law degree from West Virginia University.
Kanawha airport lands $700,000 in matching state grants
CHARLESTON — The airport in West Virginia’s capital city has landed more than $700,000 in state grant to match federal money for projects to improve the facility’s runway.
The state Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities says a $646,700 grant will match a $12.4 million federal grant for Yeager Airport’s runway rehabilitation in Charleston.
The project involves a 2-inch asphalt overlay of the runway and several improvements to the runway lighting system.
A second Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities provides $58,000 to match federal funds for an environmental impact statement on a project that would add runway safety areas and extend one of Yeager’s runways to 8,000 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.