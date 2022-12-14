CHARLESTON — A company that recycles scrap metal and turns it into sustainable steel plans to open a $450 million “micro mill” in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Gov. Jim Justice announced last week.

Commercial Metals Company plans to open the mill in Berkeley County in late 2025, the Republican governor said in a press release. Construction will start in 2023.

