CHARLESTON — Gov. Justice today appointed Dr. Sherri A. Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP, as Interim Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources until the statutory termination of the DHHR and creation of the successor Departments of Health, Human Services, and Health Facilities, on January 1, 2024, pursuant to the terms of House Bill 2006. Her appointment is effective July 5, 2023.

“Having the opportunity to help shape the future of public health for West Virginia is an honor,” said Dr. Sherri Young. “I want to thank Gov. Justice for this incredible opportunity and I look forward to working together closely with Secretary Persily and Secretary Caruso as we support and protect the health of our West Virginia citizens.”

