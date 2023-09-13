WV Guard

Jim Justice welcomes back National Guard members who volunteered for Operation Lone Star in Texas.

The 53 members of the West Virginia National Guard who were deployed to the southern border last month returned to the Mountain State Thursday, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice.

The month-long deployment had Guard members stationed at Eagle Pass, Texas, a desert bordertown. Per the release, members of the Guard encountered more than 10,000 migrants and asylum seekers attempting to cross into the United States during their deployment.

