Ihlenfeld

Ihlenfeld speaks at a Romney press conference in January, after a massive drug bust involving several Hampshire County citizens.

WHEELING — United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld has been named as chairperson of the Washington-Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (W/B HIDTA) Executive Board and will lead efforts in the region to combat the trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illicit substances.

The W/B HIDTA supports 43 drug task forces from Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia and West Virginia. In 2022, these units collectively seized nearly nine thousand kilograms of drugs with a wholesale value of $107.5 million and disrupted or dismantled 134 criminal organizations. The W/B HIDTA also supports substance use prevention and treatment initiatives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.