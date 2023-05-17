CHARLESTON (AP) — An off-duty deputy sheriff in West Virginia who struck and killed a 13-year-old girl with his police cruiser last year will not face criminal charges in her death, according to the county prosecutor investigating the case.

Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia determined the “tragic loss” of 13-year- old Jacqueline “Laney” Hudson in December 2022 was a “direct result” of her own erratic behavior while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, according to a Thursday letter clearing former Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Racer of negligence in her death.

