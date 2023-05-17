CHARLESTON (AP) — An off-duty deputy sheriff in West Virginia who struck and killed a 13-year-old girl with his police cruiser last year will not face criminal charges in her death, according to the county prosecutor investigating the case.
Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia determined the “tragic loss” of 13-year- old Jacqueline “Laney” Hudson in December 2022 was a “direct result” of her own erratic behavior while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, according to a Thursday letter clearing former Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Racer of negligence in her death.
Hudson was killed on Dec. 30, 2022 just after 10:30 p.m. in the state’s second largest city of Huntington — populated by just under 50,000 — where she was hanging out at an intersection with a group of teenagers.
Racer, who was placed on administrative leave after Hudson’s death and later resigned, was driving his cruiser off-duty to his girlfriend’s home because he wanted to have it in the morning when he was scheduled to start his shift, the prosecutor said.
Racer drove through the green light at the intersection when Hudson and another teen ran into the roadway, Sorsaia said. He tried to stop to avoid the girls, but was unable to avoid hitting Hudson. He stayed on the scene and immediately called 911, according to the prosecutor.
A subsequent autopsy found the teen was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of her death, according to Sorsaia. Law enforcement officials said Hudson was intoxicated by beer and synthetic marijuana — drugs commonly known as K2 or spice — that she had smoked with a group of other teens and was “significantly impaired” when she and another teen ran into the street without warning.
Two sobriety tests — including a preliminary breath test resulting in a .000 blood alcohol level — found that there was “no sign of impairment” in Racer’s case.
The prosecutor found no cause for Racer to be charged under the state’s negligent homicide statute, which requires evidence of driving with “willful wanton disregard of the safety of others,” he said.
Even if he was speeding, that wouldn’t justify a negligent homicide charge, Sorsaia said.
Haslam, the attorney representing Hudson’s family, said his firm is conduction their own investigation and analyzing law enforcement’s findings.
A negligent homicide charge could have come with a penalty of a year of incarceration, a $100 to $1,000 fine, or both. Racer would also have had his driver’s license revoked.
