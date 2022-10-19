CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said last week he will propose a plan to eliminate a personal property tax on vehicles.
The Republican governor urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment on the same issue next month.
Justice has made trips across the state against Amendment 2, which would eliminate a business and inventory tax along with the vehicle tax. He said passage of the amendment could harm schools, cities and counties that rely on property taxes, give companies large tax breaks and force counties and other entities “to have to come to Charleston to beg for your funding.”
“We don’t need to do that,” Justice said. “Let’s not hoodwink our citizens.”
Justice said state Senate leaders behind the constitutional amendment are “using the car tax as bait. Don’t take it. They’re trying to pull off a fast one on you.”
Justice said his plan would return $145 million to taxpayers, who would receive a full refund for personal property vehicle taxes starting with their 2022 payments. It would not interfere with property tax revenue streams guaranteed to local governments and school boards, he said.
Later, Democratic leaders said they support eliminating the car tax. But Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and House Minority Leader Del. Doug Skaff, Jr. said Democrats proposed a similar idea in March 2021, and no action was taken by the governor.
School students invited to enter Ornament Competition
CHARLESTON — West Virginia students in kindergarten through 12th grade may enter the First Lady Student Ornament Competition this fall.
First lady Cathy Justice is asking all students to participate in the 18th annual event. It is open to students in public and private schools as well as those who are home-schooled.
Students are asked to create a ``Nutcracker’’-themed ornament for a tree to be displayed at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holidays, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
Entries may be mailed to Elizabeth Yeager, Department of Arts, Culture and History, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305. Include phone number, email, mailing address, teacher name, school and class.
The ornaments must be received by Nov. 18.
