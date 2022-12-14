WASHINGTON — The prison beating death of notorious gangster James "Whitey’’ Bulger at the hands of fellow inmates was the result of multiple layers of management failures, widespread incompetence and flawed policies at the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department’s inspector general said in a report last week.
At least 6 bureau workers should be disciplined, the watchdog concluded after the multiyear investigation into how the 89-year-old was killed in his cell hours after the FBI informant arrived at a troubled West Virginia prison.
The Justice Department only brought charges in the killing this year, nearly 4 years later, even though officials had identified suspects right away.
The inspector general found no evidence of “malicious intent” by any bureau employees involved in decisions made before Bulger’s slaying, but blamed a series of bureaucratic blunders that left Bulger at the mercy of rival gangsters behind bars.
News of Bulger’s transfer to West Virginia’s USP Hazelton was shared widely among agency officials and quickly spread among inmates before his arrival. Bureau officials failed to take into account or were unaware of Bulger’s notoriety in their handling of his transfer despite his well-known history as an FBI asset.
“In our view, no BOP inmate’s transfer, whether they are a notorious offender or a non-violent offender, should be handled like Bulger’s transfer was in this instance,” the report said.
It’s the latest black eye for the bureau, which has been under increasing scrutiny from Congress and the public after the deaths of several high-profile inmates, including Bulger and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in custody in 2019.
