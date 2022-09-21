CHARLESTON— The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education have announced the state Teacher of the Year and Personnel of the Year at a ceremony in Charleston.
Amber Nichols was named Teacher of the Year last week. She is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown and has taught for 21 years.
“She cares deeply for her students and community and I believe she will be an inspiration for many,” state Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach said in a news release. “I appreciate her diligent work in our public schools.”
The Personnel of the Year award went to Jessica Grose, a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon with 11 years of service.
“She is someone who is committed, principled and enthusiastic about supporting students and teachers,” Roach said.
Nichols and Grose each will receive cash prizes and other gifts.
Low-interest loans available following storms
HUNTINGTON — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said.
The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia and Lawrence in Ohio, the agency said in a news release.
The storms occurred May 6.
The SBA will have an outreach center open in Huntington through Sept. 29. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Up to $2 million can be borrowed by businesses and private nonprofit organizations to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets damaged or destroyed by the disaster, the agency said.
Other assistance is also available to small businesses, homeowners and renters, the agency said.
More information is available at 1-800-659-2955. The filing deadline for physical property damage is Nov. 14 and for economic injury is June 15.
Suspect had fantasy stories involving children
HUNTINGTON — A former Ohio schools superintendent charged in West Virginia with luring 2 children into his vehicle had fantasy stories on his computer involving children, a police detective said.
Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller testified last week during a preliminary hearing for William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, who was charged last month with 2 felony counts of kidnapping, news outlets reported.
Miller testified that police found a 100-page file on Morrison’s computer that included fantasy stories involving children ages 9 to 13.
“I would describe it as a sexual fantasy or story. It’s written in first person, which I would interpret would be William Morrison, involving children,’’ Miller said.
Morrison is accused of using money to lure a 9-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl into his vehicle on Aug. 17. Police originally said the girl was 12.
Morrison let the boy go and the girl was able to open a passenger door a few blocks later and leave, police have said. Neither child was injured.
Morrison is the former superintendent of the Hamilton Local School District just south of Columbus, Ohio. In 2017, Morrison pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug charge in Columbus after police say crack cocaine was found in his car. He was later fired as superintendent.
Defense Attorney Lee Booten argued during the hearing that the charges should be changed from kidnapping to child abduction.
“He let these children out. Doors weren’t locked. He didn’t terrorize them. He didn’t touch them. He didn’t hold them for ransom. He didn’t use as a shield or a hostage. Those are the four elements you have to have for a kidnapping,’’ Booten said.
Prosecutors said the kidnapping charges were warranted.
“The children were displaced from the area in which they knew and to an area in which they didn’t — and were both running around the east side of Huntington, scared to death,’’ Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale said.
Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry ruled there was enough evidence to send the original charges to a grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.