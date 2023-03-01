CHARLESTON — Public middle and high schools in West Virginia would be required to include suicide prevention resources on student ID cards next year, if a bill passed last week by the House of Delegates becomes law.

Schools that offer student IDs for grades six through 12 would have to print the number for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — 988 for calling and texting — on either side of each student’s card. The hotline operates a network of over 200 crisis centers staffed with counselors who are trained to listen to callers, offer support and connect them with resources, according to its website.

