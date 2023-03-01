CHARLESTON — Public middle and high schools in West Virginia would be required to include suicide prevention resources on student ID cards next year, if a bill passed last week by the House of Delegates becomes law.
Schools that offer student IDs for grades six through 12 would have to print the number for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — 988 for calling and texting — on either side of each student’s card. The hotline operates a network of over 200 crisis centers staffed with counselors who are trained to listen to callers, offer support and connect them with resources, according to its website.
The cards would also have to include contact information for the Crisis Text line: text HOME to 741741.
Public schools would have about a year to implement the policy, if it’s signed into law. Similar laws have been passed in states like New Hampshire, South Carolina, Illinois and Arizona.
West Virginia’s bill now advances to the Senate.
Inadequate background checks found at second VA hospital
BECKLEY — An audit of personnel review procedures at hospitals in West Virginia that serve veterans has found problems at a second facility.
The full audit of Veterans Health Administration personnel procedures came after an initial review found that the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg failed to complete a timely background check of a former nursing assistant who admitted to killing seven older veterans at the hospital with injections of insulin.
A report released Thursday by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General said it also found inadequate background checks at the Beckley VA Medical Center, The Exponent Telegram reported.
In some cases, suitability checks were not initiated, and some were not fingerprinted, the report said. In other cases, background investigations were discontinued in error or not completed in the required timeframe, according to the report. There was no evidence of patient harm from the issues.
The Veterans Affairs Administration agreed with three recommendations to improve procedures, the newspaper reported. They include an audit of background investigations for Beckley personnel, establishing a plan to conduct compliance checks at other facilities, and evaluating and allocating staff as needed.
Murder indictment issued in years-old West Virginia case
LEWISBURG — Nearly nine years after a West Virginia woman disappeared, a suspect has been indicted on a murder charge in the case, authorities said.
Ronald Ray McMillion was arrested after his indictment by a grand jury in Greenbrier County, West Virginia State Police said Friday.
McMillion is charged with the murder of Dee Ann Keene, who was a 43-year-old resident of Renick when she was reported missing, police said. She has not been seen or heard from since Feb, 28, 2014, police said.
McMillion is being held without bond in the Southern Regional Jail. An arraignment is set for Feb. 24.
Although Keene has not been found, the probe evolved from a missing person investigation into a homicide investigation, culminating in McMillion’s indictment, police said.
Patrick Via, prosecuting attorney of Greenbrier County, praised state police for the “ongoing, exhaustive” investigation in the years-old case.
“While we stand committed to seeking justice for Dee Ann Keene in the prosecution of this case, we continue to encourage any member of the public who may have any information regarding this matter, including the possible whereabouts of Ms. Keene’s body, to please come forward,” Via said.
He urged anyone with information to contact the Lewisburg Detachment of West Virginia State Police.
Signed bill sets Nov. 14 memorial for Marshall plane crash
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday signed a bill establishing Nov. 14 as an annual memorial day for the worst sports disaster in U.S. history, a plane crash that killed most of Marshall University’s football team.
Justice said he was a student at Marshall and was in his residence hall when the crash occurred.
“Really, really sad day,’’ Justice said at an administration briefing. “We should never forget.’’
On Nov. 14, 1970, the chartered jet crashed in fog and rain into a hillside upon approach to an airport near Huntington as the team was returning from a game at East Carolina, killing all 75 on board. The victims included 36 football players and 39 school administrators, coaches, fans, spouses and flight crew.
Marshall decided to continue the football program. But for the university and the entire community, it left a huge void. Some who were left off the flight and did not make the trip or lost loved ones spent the next five decades with crippling questions that had no answers.
Marshall hired Jack Lengyel as the new football coach in 1971. The program’s rebuilding was the subject of the 2006 movie “We are Marshall’’ starring Matthew McConaughey as Lengyel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.