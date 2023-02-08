FAIRMONT — Donning a bright reflective vest, orange garbage bags in his back pocket and a trash grabber in his hand, Wayne Worth walked along U.S. Route 250 between downtown Fairmont and Barrackville picking up roadway debris.

He was joined by a small group of volunteers who spent their weekend picking up trash on the side of the road.

