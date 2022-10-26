MARTINSBURG — Clorox has opened a new cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy.
The project includes a 97,000-square-foot main building and 450,000 square feet offsite at a warehouse.
The facility will produce Fresh Step and Scoop Away litter.
Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and staff for U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin joined company officials for Friday’s opening ceremony.
Clorox now has three facilities in West Virginia, including Kingsford brand charcoal plants in Mineral and Tucker counties.
