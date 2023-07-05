CHARLESTON  – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia’s cumulative revenue collections for Fiscal Year 2023 will come in at $1.8 billion over estimate – shattering the all-time record for biggest single-year revenue surplus in state history for the second straight year in a row.

“This is an unbelievable accomplishment, and is undeniable proof that the days of West Virginia being known as poor, backward, and behind-the-times are over once and for all,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia is growing, our people are employed and raising their families here, companies from all over the world are investing in us, and we’ve changed the image of our state to the outside world in a major way.

