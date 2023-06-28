WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced three grants totaling $25,852,107 through the Department of Transportation’s RAISE grant program for three transportation projects across West Virginia.
“Through my roles on the EPW and Appropriations committees, I’ve consistently fought to deliver resources to West Virginia that will improve our highways, roads and bridges, and transit systems,” Ranking Member Capito said. “The three projects receiving funds today will have a lasting impact on our communities, and it’s why I previously wrote the Department of Transportation a letter in support of each of them. I am excited to announce these funds for Wood, Berkeley, and Grant counties today, and look forward to seeing these projects up and running in the near future.”
Individual awards listed below:
• $10,960,000 – City of Parkersburg – West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways.
This project will construct and widen approximately 0.49 miles of WV-14 (Pike Street) from three to five lanes from Blizzard Drive to 26th Avenue, convert the Blizzard Drive intersection to a 5-legged roundabout, add turning lanes to Gihon Road intersection, add sidewalk capacity throughout, ADA accessible sidewalks, crosswalks, crossing signals, storm water improvements, and lightening improvements throughout.
• $10,322,107 – Berkeley County – West Virginia Department of Transportation
The project will construct a multimodal transit center in Martinsburg, which will include a transfer center, administrative building, fuel station, maintenance and storage facilities, storm water improvements, ADA compliance, bicycle parking, and charging infrastructure for electric buses and personal vehicles.
• 4,570,000 – Grant County – West Virginia Division of Public Transit
This planning project will design a solar-powered hydrogen fuel plant. The final design will include two main phases: Phase I, the construction of a Photovoltaic Array to provide the electricity for an Electrolysis Hydrogen Production Plant; and Phase II, the development of facilities that will support the compression and storage of hydrogen on site and its delivery to onsite stations for hydrogen fuel cell powered transit vehicles.
