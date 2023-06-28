WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced three grants totaling $25,852,107 through the Department of Transportation’s RAISE grant program for three transportation projects across West Virginia.

“Through my roles on the EPW and Appropriations committees, I’ve consistently fought to deliver resources to West Virginia that will improve our highways, roads and bridges, and transit systems,” Ranking Member Capito said. “The three projects receiving funds today will have a lasting impact on our communities, and it’s why I previously wrote the Department of Transportation a letter in support of each of them. I am excited to announce these funds for Wood, Berkeley, and Grant counties today, and look forward to seeing these projects up and running in the near future.”

