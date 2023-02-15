CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate on Friday passed a bill that would make interfering with a police officer and causing their death a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

The bill calls for the same possible penalties as a murder conviction. The distinction is the bill doesn’t require the state to prove the traditional elements of murder, which include premeditation or malice, said Morgan County Republican Sen. Charles Trump.

