CHARLESTON — West Virginia transportation officials say construction has begun on a full-service Division of Motor Vehicles regional office in Morgan County.
The new office being built in Berkeley Springs will bring additional driver’s licensing and vehicle services to the citizens of the Eastern Panhandle, officials said in a news release Thursday. It is expected to open in the spring of 2023.
“We know how busy our Martinsburg and Charles Town Regional Offices are on a daily basis,” said Everett Frazier, commissioner of the state’s division of motor vehicles. “Population continues to grow in that location, and opening an office in Morgan County will help us to provide accessible, more efficient and convenient customer service to that area.”
A staff of a dozen people or more could be employed at the Morgan County office, and hiring will begin soon, Frazier said.
Full-service DMV regional offices offer driver’s license skills testing, written knowledge tests, vehicle registration renewals, title work and other services. A motorcycle course will also be built at the new office.
authorizes takeover of Logan County schools
2CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Board of Education voted last week to take control of the Logan County public school system, citing multiple problems including allegations of improper use of funds and intimidation by executive staff.
It’s the 2nd state takeover of the county school system in the past 3 decades. The state board took over control of Logan County schools in 1992, returning it in 1996.
``I am truly sorry this school system is in this situation, again,” said state school board President Paul Hardesty, a former Logan County schools superintendent. “Change starts today.”
A review that began last month resulted in nearly 4 dozen points of noncompliance. A team from the state Department of Education’s accountability office arrived unannounced at several schools and the county’s central office on Sept. 15 to investigate complaints and documentation submitted through routine monitoring of federal programs, the department said in a news release.
Among the findings, the department alleged that public funds were used to subsidize private education in the county; county funds were improperly used for county board member travel, special events and the acquisition of vendor services; and federal program funds were spent on activities, programs and vendors outside of the scope allowed by law.
In addition, executive staff allegedly intimidated school administrators, educators and staff that led to low morale and a toxic work environment.
The county board also overused executive sessions at meetings in violation of an open meetings act, leading to poor public transparency, the statement said.
The state board approved numerous recommendations made by state Schools Superintendent David Roach, including the removal of the existing county superintendent and appointment of Jeff Huffman as interim superintendent, and limiting the purchase and governance power of the county board.
“The Board’s action today reflects the seriousness of the findings and the urgency to address issues in Logan County,” Roach said. “We have designated a team that will begin the immediate work necessary to protect students, educators and staff in the county. It is important that we create a more productive environment for academic stability and growth that also promotes a healthy work environment for employees.”
There are about 5,200 public school students in the southern West Virginia county.
Man accused of stealing generators from traffic lights
KINGWOOD — A West Virginia man is accused of stealing generators that powered traffic lights on a one-lane road.
Donald Ray Moats, 39, is charged with felony grand larceny. News sources cited a criminal complaint that said workers with the State Division of Highways reported the generators missing last Tuesday morning and later that day police pulled over a truck driven by Moats and found the generators in back.
Preston County Sheriff’s Lt. T.E. Mitter said removing the generators created a hazard for drivers because the lights direct traffic along a one-lane road beside the Cheat River in an area where approaching traffic isn’t visible. The other lane has fallen away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.