CHARLESTON — West Virginia transportation officials say construction has begun on a full-service Division of Motor Vehicles regional office in Morgan County.

The new office being built in Berkeley Springs will bring additional driver’s licensing and vehicle services to the citizens of the Eastern Panhandle, officials said in a news release Thursday. It is expected to open in the spring of 2023.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.