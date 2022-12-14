FAIRMONT (AP) — A tractor-trailer truck wound its way from Interstate 79 to the Baptist Temple church parking lot on Morgantown Avenue with a Fairmont Police Department escort.

The truck, a part of the fleet from Jacksonville, Florida-based logistics company Landstar, was met by local volunteers who unloaded 275 balsam wreaths that will be used to honor fallen military members next weekend on Wreaths Across America Day. The ceremony, scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Maple Grove Cemetery, will be one of 3,100 similar wreath-laying ceremonies nationwide to be held that day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.