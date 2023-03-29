VOLGA — A coal miner died last week in an accident at a northern West Virginia mine, Gov. Jim Justice said.
Cecil Barker, 62, of Philippi, was working as a surveyor at Century Mining’s Longview Mine in Barbour County. Two other surveyors were traveling with Barker on a mantrip ride by rail underground to the mining section when the accident occurred. The two other surveyors sustained minor injuries, Justice said in a news release.
The statement did not say how the accident happened and a spokesman for the Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training did not immediately return an email.
Barker had 18 years of mining experience. It was the second coal fatality of the year in the state and the third nationwide.
Feds announce major drug bust, arrest
CHARLESTON — A federal drug trafficking investigation in West Virginia has resulted in charges against 54 people and the seizure of more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said last week.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said law enforcement also seized lesser amounts of cocaine and fentanyl along with 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.
Thompson said 30 of the suspects were indicted by a federal grand jury and the others are charged in state criminal complaints. Most of the suspects in the federal cases are Charleston residents. Two are from Detroit and one is from Waynesboro, Virginia.
Working in service: WVU research reaches all of West Virginia
WVUToday — Breakthroughs and research expertise nurtured at West Virginia University extend far beyond its labs, experimental sites and classrooms. In fact, WVU research efforts are unique compared to most universities, according to Vice President for Research Fred King.
Since 2012, King, a chemist, has helped lead WVU to new heights in the research realm. Year after year, the University sets records for external funding for research and sponsored programs, with the latest topping $203 million for fiscal year 2021. WVU retained R1 status for “very high research activity” a year later, the most prestigious designation for research-focused institutions.
Beyond those accolades, the WVU Research Office offers a slew of initiatives under its umbrella that directly serves the people of West Virginia.
Armed with an idea, Szoka next sought out Erienne Olesh, executive director of Student and Faculty Innovation at the WVU Research Office. Olesh and her team offer resources that are open to everyone — not just the University community — for developing startup companies and bringing services and products to commercialization.
With that support, Szoka and business partner Mara McFadden established Endolumik, a startup company focused on developing fluorescence-guided surgical devices. Endolumik just received Food and Drug Administration approval, the first through the FDA’s new Safer Technology Program, for Szoka’s invention.
The gastric calibration tube, Szoka said, “is placed through the esophagus and into the stomach during bariatric operations to help the surgeon create the gastric sleeve or the gastric pouch. It is a fluorescence-guided device, meaning it uses near infrared technology to enable visualization of the tube during surgery.”
The device is slated for commercial launch this spring.
“Erienne was instrumental in leading me through the steps of invention disclosure,” Szoka said. “She also encouraged me to apply for a West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute Launch Pilot Grant which enabled me to develop and test a prototype of the device.”
Szoka also credited WVU Office of Technology Transfer Director James Dottavio for guiding her through the commercialization and patent process.
