VOLGA — A coal miner died last week in an accident at a northern West Virginia mine, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Cecil Barker, 62, of Philippi, was working as a surveyor at Century Mining’s Longview Mine in Barbour County. Two other surveyors were traveling with Barker on a mantrip ride by rail underground to the mining section when the accident occurred. The two other surveyors sustained minor injuries, Justice said in a news release.

