HUNTINGTON — A man who admitted to his role in a romance fraud scheme in West Virginia has been ordered to pay more than $156,000 in restitution.
Banabas Ganidekam, 25, of Ghana, also was sentenced last week in federal court in Huntington to three years of probation for his March guilty plea to wire fraud.
