CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a law last week described by supporters as a tool to protect religious freedom  but labeled a “license to discriminate” by LGBTQ rights advocates.

The Republican governor quietly signed the “Equal Protection for Religion Act” the same day as protesters rallied at the state Capitol against a different bill that would outlaw certain health care for transgender minors, including hormone therapy.

