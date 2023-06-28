CHARLESTON – Former Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw died Wednesday, June 14. He was 84.

A public servant for more than 50 years, Justice McGraw most recently was a circuit judge in the Twenty-Seventh Judicial Circuit (Wyoming County). He retired on June 21, 2021–the West Virginia Day holiday–and died on Flag Day.

