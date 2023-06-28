CHARLESTON – Former Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw died Wednesday, June 14. He was 84.
A public servant for more than 50 years, Justice McGraw most recently was a circuit judge in the Twenty-Seventh Judicial Circuit (Wyoming County). He retired on June 21, 2021–the West Virginia Day holiday–and died on Flag Day.
Also a former president of the West Virginia Senate, he was one of only a handful of people who served at the top of two separate branches of government. At the time of his retirement, he indicated physical impairments due to Parkinson’s Disease led him to make the decision.
He was a member of the Wyoming and Raleigh County Bar Associations and Rotary International.
He was a Paul Harris Fellow and a recipient of the Friend of Education Margaret Baldwin Award from the West Virginia Education Association. He received the 2022 Fred H. Caplan award from the West Virginia Association of Justice in recognition of his lifetime of service to West Virginia.
Judge McGraw was married to Peggy Shufflebarger, and they have three children.
