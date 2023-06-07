RIPLEY — A 7-year-old West Virginia child has been charged with first-degree arson after intentionally setting the family home on fire while the child’s parents were asleep inside, officials said.
The juvenile was taken into custody last week after the blaze, which caused minor burn injuries to two people, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Everyone made it out of the home alive, the post said.
The fire was reported in the Elizabeth area, news outlets reported. Two children were treated by EMS for injuries, according to Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Bailey.
The sheriff’s office said that the stepfather of the suspect had been charged with child abuse involving the 7-year-old and a thorough investigation was continuing.
No further information was immediately released.
Coal firms owned by family of Governor Justice sued for violations
CHARLESTON — Thirteen coal companies owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice are being sued over unpaid penalties for previous mining law violations that the federal government says pose health and safety risks or threaten environmental harm.
Justice, who was not named in the lawsuit, accused the Biden administration of retaliation. A Republican two-term governor, Justice announced in April that he is running for Democrat Joe Manchin’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024. He will face current U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney in the GOP primary.
The lawsuit filed last week says that over the past five years, the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement cited the companies for more than 130 violations. The lawsuit says the total amount of penalties, fees, interest and administrative expenses owed by the defendants is about $7.6 million.
U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia said the defendants were ordered more than 50 times to stop mining activities until the violations were corrected.
Among the violations, the companies failed to ensure the seismic stability of a dam, to maintain sediment-control measures, to clear rock and debris from a haul road after a rock fall, and to properly dispose of non-coal waste.
Justice listed 112 coal, agricultural and other businesses on a financial disclosure form he filed this year with the state Ethics Commission, including seven that were placed in a blind trust in 2017. His worth peaked at $1.7 billion in recent years, but he was taken off Forbes’ prestigious list of billionaires in 2021.
The governor’s companies have been perennially dogged in litigation over unpaid bills. He has tried to put distance between himself and the businesses, saying that his two adult children now run them. His son, Jay Justice, is named in the lawsuit, which lists Roanoke, Virginia, as the coal companies’ principal place of business. A message left for Jay Justice in Roanoke wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.
Jim Justice said he didn’t know details of the lawsuit but expects to be briefed by his son. During his weekly media availability Wednesday, the governor again tried to put space between himself and his companies while also pointing a finger at the Biden administration.
Teenager, 16, sentenced to 80 years for killing mother, sister
NEW CUMBERLAND — A teenager was sentenced to consecutive 40-year prison terms in the fatal shootings of his mother and sister after a judge rejected the defendant’s pleas for a lesser sentence.
Connor Crowe pleaded guilty last November to second-degree murder after waiving his right to be tried in juvenile court or by a jury. He was 13 in September 2020 when he killed his mother, Melissa Rowland, 39, and his 15-year-old sister, Madison.
Attorneys for Crowe, 16, cited his age as one of the factors in asking for a shorter sentence, but Hancock County Circuit Judge Jason Cuomo gave him the maximum penalty, news outlets reported.
“I want to remind you that your sister was 15 at the time you murdered her,’’ Cuomo told Crowe. ‘‘She was younger than you are right now, and you gave her no consideration, no mitigation for something less than a death sentence.’’
“Your sister would have graduated high school, I think about a week or two ago. She’ll never get that opportunity to go to college. She’ll never get to walk down the aisle with her father and get married or have kids of her own. You took that from her. You gave her no opportunity to make something of herself, but you’re asking me to do that for you.”
After the shooting, Crowe ran out of the Weirton home and blamed it on a stranger. Prosecutor Steven Dragisich had said gunshot residue was found on Crowe and there was no evidence anyone had forced their way into the home or fled from it.
“The fact remains, he knew what he was doing was wrong,” Dragisich said last week. “He thought about it beforehand and knew it was wrong. He thought about maybe not doing it, but he did it anyway. And then he thought of a defense. All that shows the danger there and the mitigating factors are very minimal compared to what happened in his state of mind.”
Crowe could be eligible for parole after 15 years. He will remain in the juvenile justice system until his 18th birthday, when he will be transferred to an adult facility.
