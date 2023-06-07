RIPLEY — A 7-year-old West Virginia child has been charged with first-degree arson after intentionally setting the family home on fire while the child’s parents were asleep inside, officials said.

The juvenile was taken into custody last week after the blaze, which caused minor burn injuries to two people, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Everyone made it out of the home alive, the post said.

