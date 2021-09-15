1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia set two daily records in the past week for positive coronavirus cases as the pandemic continues to ravage the state.
Thursday’s total of confirmed cases was a record 1,738, only to be broken by Saturday’s total of 1,821, according to state health data. The previous one-day high of more than 1,700 was set on Dec. 31.
The statewide total of 7,849 positive cases for the six days ending Saturday has already passed the seven-day total for the previous week, which was the second highest during the pandemic. Sunday’s figures will be released on Monday.
The highest for one week was nearly 8,200 cases in early January as virus vaccines were being offered only for people ages 65 and older.
The number of active virus cases statewide has more than doubled in the past three weeks to 22,200, according to health data.
The amount of weekly virus deaths statewide has gone up steadily since early August, when six deaths were reported for the week of Aug. 9. There have been 83 deaths in the past week and 3,207 overall.
CHARLESTON — A Cabell County instructor has been named the West Virginia teacher of the year.
Brian Casto was recognized along with School Service Personnel of the Year Katherine Miller during a ceremony last week at the Culture Center in Charleston.
Casto teaches West Virginia studies to 8th graders at Milton Middle School. He creates lessons and 2-minute animated videos that preserve the state’s history and culture, the Department of Education said in a news release.
Casto will receive a car to use in teacher of the year activities along with thousands in cash prizes from various groups.
Miller has been a cafeteria manager at Wayne High School for 19 years. She was involved in the development and implementation of her school’s meal pickup program. She also cooks pregame meals for the football team, participates in fundraising dinners for Hospice of Huntington and is involved with the Wayne County Special Olympics, the statement said.
