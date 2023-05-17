CHARLESTON — Former West Virginia state senator Billy Wayne Bailey Jr. has died.

Bailey, 65, served in the West Virginia Senate as a Democrat from 1991 to 2008, when he decided not to run for that office again. That year, fellow senators recognized his time in office with a resolution that recognized him as a “dedicated public servant and distinguished West Virginian.”

