CHARLESTON — Former West Virginia state senator Billy Wayne Bailey Jr. has died.
Bailey, 65, served in the West Virginia Senate as a Democrat from 1991 to 2008, when he decided not to run for that office again. That year, fellow senators recognized his time in office with a resolution that recognized him as a “dedicated public servant and distinguished West Virginian.”
After Bailey left the Senate, he ran for Secretary of State but was defeated in the Democratic primary.
He resided in Wyoming County during his time in the Legislature but more recently had been living in Culloden, Cabell County. Bailey had been working as deputy secretary of the state Department of Veterans Assistance.
In a statement posted Monday on social media, Gov. Jim Justice said he was saddened to hear of Bailey’s death, saying he lived a life of public service.
Bridgeport woman convicted of methamphetamine trafficking
CLARKSBURG – A Bridgeport woman has admitted to possessing more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Courtney M. Oliverio, 42, pled guilty today to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. According to court documents, during a traffic stop in Harrison County Oliverio had nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” and more than $3,000 cash. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers also found digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.
Oliverio is facing at least 10 years and up to life in prison. She is being held in the Central Regional Jail pending sentencing. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
This case was investigated by the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bridgeport Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
Manchin announces $7.1M for road repairs
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Monday that $7,186,999 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration for repairs to public roads in West Virginia. The funding was made possible through the Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads program and will assist the Forest Service in reconstructing public roads damaged by flooding in October of 2017, August of 2018 and June of 2019.
“Improving and modernizing our roads, bridges and highways continues to be one of my top priorities, and I’m pleased the FHWA is investing more than $7.1 million in repairing roads in West Virginia damaged by severe flooding,” said Senator Manchin. “This announcement is welcome news and will help provide much needed support to communities impacted by the floods. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster our transportation infrastructure across the Mountain State.”
The ERFO program was established to assist federal agencies with the repair or reconstruction of tribal transportation facilities, federal lands transportation facilities and other federally owned roads that are open to public travel, which are found to have suffered serious damage by a natural disaster over a wide area or by a catastrophic failure.
