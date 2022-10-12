CHARLESTON — The National Park Service is funding recreation and restoration projects in West Virginia state and local parks with $2.4 million.
The awards include $900,000 to Mannington Hough Park Pool Replacement, $750,000 to Canaan Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements in South Charleston, $668,117 to Southwood Park Pool Enhancement in Parkersburg, $71,500 to Myles Stadium renovations Phase II in Pennsboro and $54,302 to Paw Paw Municipal Park improvements in Paw Paw.
West Virginia’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding.
Regulators propose $125K settlement with coal company
CHARLESTON — West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report.
The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on 3 active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone and Mingo counties from 2018 through 2021, according to news sources. The state agency found exceedances at 11 outlets in the Upper Guyandotte, Coal River and Tug Fork River watersheds.
The proposed agreement, which is subject to a comment period that ends Nov. 4, calls for Lexington to pay $25,000 as a down payment and then $10,000 per month for 10 consecutive months.
Lexington could not be reached for comment, the newspaper reported.
The proposed settlement was made public last week.
Tire collection events scheduled for October, November
4CHARLESTON — Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
A total of 13 events are scheduled. They are being held by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.
October events are in Kanawha and Upshur counties on Oct. 15 and Cabell and Pendleton counties on Oct. 22. In November, events will be held in Greenbrier County on Nov. 2, Logan County on Nov. 4, Jackson County on Nov. 5, Hampshire County on Nov. 12 and Wirt County on Nov. 19.
Up to 10 tires per person will be accepted. The tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
The tire collection calendar and updates are available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.