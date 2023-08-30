Alderson Broaddus University

Alderson Broaddus University

In time for the fall semester, a number of in-state universities have quickly enrolled students who were supposed to attend Alderson Broaddus University, which is now suddenly facing closure. The private university is facing a mountain of debt.

The Higher Education Policy Commission also successfully transferred AB’s physician assistants program students who had been struggling to find new programs because the field is highly-competitive with limited space. Two in-state universities received permission to expand their PA program rosters to accommodate the students in need after the HEPC said earlier this month there were students who they were struggling to place elsewhere.

